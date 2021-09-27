SafeBlast (BLAST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $124,912.00

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $448,428.35 and approximately $124,912.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,278.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.19 or 0.01157078 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.09 or 0.00582082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.85 or 0.00304770 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00046774 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003160 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000863 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

