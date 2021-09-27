salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $325.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) received a $325.00 price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on salesforce.com from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $285.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.23. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $286.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.71, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $1,760,906.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.31, for a total transaction of $1,486,571.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 766,605 shares of company stock worth $193,338,727. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

