salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $325.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) received a $325.00 price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on salesforce.com from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.
Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $285.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.23. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $286.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.71, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $1,760,906.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.31, for a total transaction of $1,486,571.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 766,605 shares of company stock worth $193,338,727. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
