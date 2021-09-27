salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $345.00 at Morgan Stanley

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $345.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.27.

NYSE CRM opened at $285.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $286.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.63 billion, a PE ratio of 114.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.77 and its 200 day moving average is $238.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $1,760,906.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $313,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 766,605 shares of company stock valued at $193,338,727. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

