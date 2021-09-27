Salient Capital Advisors LLC Takes $8.78 Million Position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,887,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,775,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Tellurian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 84.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 178,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 81,751 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 230.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 42,377 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tellurian by 49.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 287,164 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TELL shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of TELL stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 245,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,976,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.69 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

