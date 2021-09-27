Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAFM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,298,000 after buying an additional 124,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $188.54 on Monday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.87 and a fifty-two week high of $197.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.14. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

