Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.2% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Alibaba Group by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,645 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.55.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $144.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $393.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.