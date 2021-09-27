Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Has $479,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises approximately 0.5% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in The Boeing by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,285,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $224.03 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.00. The firm has a market cap of $131.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

