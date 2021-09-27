Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 640,241 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 258,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 86,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,859.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a market cap of $249.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.72.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

