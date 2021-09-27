Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 51,050 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 981.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,050 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 5.5% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 61,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 162,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 44,280 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 868,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,573,000 after purchasing an additional 33,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,420 shares of company stock worth $45,582,032 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $105.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.85.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

