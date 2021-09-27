Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.67 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

NYSE:OVV opened at $31.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

