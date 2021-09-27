SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.34, but opened at $15.96. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. SeaSpine shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 729 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SeaSpine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $194,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 2,023.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 65,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,911,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $565.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

