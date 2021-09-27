Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Investar by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Investar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISTR opened at $21.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Investar Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $225.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Investar had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 18.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

In other Investar news, Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

