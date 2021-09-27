Sei Investments Co. Acquires Shares of 9,919 Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 3,456.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $22.03 on Monday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.60.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The company had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

