Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 10.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 7.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $241.67 on Monday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $170.31 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.42.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $435.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.08 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

