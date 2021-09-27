Sei Investments Co. Invests $269,000 in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $4,123,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $5,069,000. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC opened at $23.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens started coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.