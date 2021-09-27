Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 8,589 StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STEP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in StepStone Group by 295.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,764,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,785,000 after buying an additional 2,812,621 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in StepStone Group by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,591,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,689,000 after buying an additional 2,782,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in StepStone Group by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,687,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,800,000 after buying an additional 786,782 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,154,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in StepStone Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,404,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after buying an additional 411,210 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Shares of STEP opened at $44.99 on Monday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 14.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.