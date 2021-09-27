Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 5,630.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lydall in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lydall in the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lydall alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LDL opened at $61.98 on Monday. Lydall, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,032.83 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average is $48.17.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.