Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.38 Million

Brokerages expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to post $13.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.10 million and the lowest is $12.65 million. Selecta Biosciences reported sales of $4.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year sales of $55.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.08 million to $59.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $76.48 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on SELB. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. 617,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,899. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $510.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at $760,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,690,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,967,000 after acquiring an additional 448,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,034,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,045,000 after acquiring an additional 90,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 15.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after buying an additional 294,222 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 260.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,126,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 1,535,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 290,537 shares during the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.