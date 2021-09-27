SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,774,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,914 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $149,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker acquired 117,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,516,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,266,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raffaele Sadun purchased 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.07.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

