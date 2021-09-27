Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.350-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

Shares of SRE traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.87. 1,009,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,122. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.18. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

