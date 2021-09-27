Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.350-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.
Shares of SRE traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.87. 1,009,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,122. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.18. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.
SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.43.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
See Also: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.