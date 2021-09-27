Sentinel Protocol Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $76.03 million and $4.08 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00054126 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00022009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006364 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

