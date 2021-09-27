Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 74.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

ITW stock opened at $215.94 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.14 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.89.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

