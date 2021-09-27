Shell Asset Management Co. Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 67.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 63,072 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,578,000 after buying an additional 7,746,152 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,668,000 after buying an additional 865,756 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,464,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,005,000 after buying an additional 710,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,156,000 after buying an additional 1,510,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $29.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.84.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

