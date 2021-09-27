Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,224 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $381.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.11. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.20 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.90.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

