Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.11 to $4.10. Signature Bank posted earnings of $2.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $14.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $14.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.62 to $17.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.88.

SBNY traded up $12.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.57. 7,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,211. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $272.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.30. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 176.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 111.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

