Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.71.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. UBS Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 308.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after buying an additional 1,107,033 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,557,000 after buying an additional 990,254 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,235,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 460.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,336,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $133.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.83. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $137.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 65.86%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

