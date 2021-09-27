Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 72,697 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 92,021.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,697 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $19,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.38. 45,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,857,759. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.14. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $164.92 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

