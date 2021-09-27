Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. Simulations Plus reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLP. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $586,505.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,443,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,251,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,060. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 284.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.22. 210,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,782. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $789.62 million, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $90.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

