Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will post sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $956.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $172.65 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $133.62 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,903.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $80,079,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,793,000 after buying an additional 407,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,742,000 after buying an additional 397,426 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,798,000 after buying an additional 389,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

