Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07).

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.