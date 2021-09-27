SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Investment Corp is a business development company. It primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans and asset-based loans. SLR Investment Corp, formerly known as Solar Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SLRC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.85.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $19.04 on Thursday. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%. Research analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 117.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

