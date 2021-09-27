SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,803 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $5.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SDC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

SmileDirectClub Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.