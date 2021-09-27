SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Desjardins issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.82 billion.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SNC. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outpeform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.77.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$36.76 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$17.50 and a one year high of C$38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

