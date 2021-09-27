Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,068 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.20% of Snowflake worth $145,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.8% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 12.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.49, for a total transaction of $6,096,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $4,351,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,000,431 shares of company stock valued at $290,694,979 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 target price on shares of Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.41.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $316.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.92. The firm has a market cap of $95.23 billion and a PE ratio of -103.76. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.