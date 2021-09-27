SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Up 182.7% Over Last Week

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 182.7% against the dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for $13.14 or 0.00030948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $138,360.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00065641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00102182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00138036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,624.42 or 1.00379751 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.08 or 0.06942669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.62 or 0.00757408 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.