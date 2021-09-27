Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $117.00 on Monday. Sony Group has a 12 month low of $72.45 and a 12 month high of $118.50. The company has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

