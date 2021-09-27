SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) is Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.41% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 296.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $29.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.92. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

