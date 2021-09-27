SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Position Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $12,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $95.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.86. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $58.47 and a 52 week high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

