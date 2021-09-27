SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,580 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $51.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.11. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.