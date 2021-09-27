Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.91.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

TSE TOY traded up C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$44.53. 33,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,382. Spin Master has a one year low of C$25.54 and a one year high of C$54.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.12. The stock has a market cap of C$4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$480.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$433.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 1.7900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

