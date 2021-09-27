Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sprout Social in a report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.53). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPT. BTIG Research raised their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $144.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -313.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $35.63 and a 52 week high of $145.42.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $6,715,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $105,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,711 shares of company stock valued at $19,811,635. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 61.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,356,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

