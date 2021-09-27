Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Raised to $160.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.50.

SPT stock opened at $144.12 on Thursday. Sprout Social has a one year low of $35.63 and a one year high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -313.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.87.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $519,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total transaction of $171,537.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,711 shares of company stock valued at $19,811,635 over the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,369,000 after acquiring an additional 753,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,153,000 after acquiring an additional 245,816 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,793,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,401,000 after purchasing an additional 123,520 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 491,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,055,000 after purchasing an additional 133,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

