SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.33 Million

Analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will announce sales of $97.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.10 million and the highest is $97.50 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $79.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year sales of $381.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.20 million to $382.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $439.23 million, with estimates ranging from $438.40 million to $440.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.25 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

SPS Commerce stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.67. 16,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,649. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $73.56 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.60. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.32 and a beta of 0.93.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

