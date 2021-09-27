SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $167.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 135.32 and a beta of 0.93. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.56 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.60.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. Analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

