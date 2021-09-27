SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.97

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSPPF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

