STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

STAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.71.

NYSE:STAG opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $43.55.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

