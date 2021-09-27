Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 278,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,183,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $185.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $155.95 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 34.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

