Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 71,927 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Stantec by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,518,000 after buying an additional 846,544 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 32,460 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 92,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,700,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,335,000 after purchasing an additional 420,734 shares in the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $49.04 on Monday. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on STN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Stantec in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.65.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

