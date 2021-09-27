State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,221,000 after acquiring an additional 140,196 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 37.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,079,000 after purchasing an additional 154,013 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 554,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 18.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 443,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,422,000 after purchasing an additional 68,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 191.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,368,000 after purchasing an additional 264,945 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $655,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $539,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,949,852. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $84.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.17. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $143.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,807.33 and a beta of 0.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

