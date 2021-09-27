State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 304 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $52.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.76. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $56.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

